Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) has entered into a 50/50 joint venture (JV) with Business Big Data PTE, Ltd./Seasail Ventures (BBD) to create an investment company focused on new infrastructure projects in China.

The investment company will develop an AI-enhanced China New Infrastructure bond product, introduce capital, and fund advisory.

The investment company will utilize BBD's AI technology to provide risk management and selection models for equity and fixed-income products.

Ideanomics anticipates its interest in ETF activities will be transferred to the JV entity to focus on the main business in the MEG Division.