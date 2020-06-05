As of June 2, some 4.73M homeowners, or 8.9% of all mortgages are in forbearance plans, down net 34K W/W and the first weekly decline since the pandemic began, according to Black Knight's McDash Flash Forbearance Tracker.

A decline of 43K forbearances among government-backed mortgages from May 26 to June 2 was partly offset by an increase of 9K forbearances among mortgage in bank portfolios and private-label securities.

As of May 26 a significantly lower share of homeowners in forbearance had remitted May payments (22%) than did in April (46%), pointing to another likely rise in the delinquency rate for May.

For mortgage servicers, Black Knight estimates monthly principal and interest advances on active forbearance plans is $5.8B and monthly tax and insurance advances on active forbearance plans is $2.1B.

