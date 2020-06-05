Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEMKT:MCF) announces a management services agreement with Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) to provide operational services as operator of record on Mid-Con's oil and gas properties.

Contango will take over the operations of Mid-Con's oil and gas assets in exchange for a $4M annual services fee, a $2M annual deferred fee component and warrants to purchase MCEP common units at $4/unit.

Contango also says it will offer a "fee for service" property management option to companies with distressed or stranded assets, or companies with a desire to cut administrative costs.