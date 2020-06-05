Calliditas Therapeutics (OTCPK:CLTEF), a Swedish biotech developing therapies for orphan kidney and liver diseases, raised $90M in an upsized IPO by offering 4.6M ADS equivalents at $19.50/ADS

Each ADS represents 2 underlying new shares of Calliditas

The company originally planned to raise $75M by offering 3.8M ADS equivalents

Trading to commence on June 5, 2020, under the symbol "CALT".

Book Running Managers have an option to acquire and sell up to 692,307 additional ADSs; if the over-allotment option is exercised in full gross proceeds will reach $103.5M