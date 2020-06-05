ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) is up 4.1% premarket after an initiation at Rosenblatt at Buy.

The firm sees an entry point with shares still down 26% over five months (despite joining in the post-March rally). A return in manufacturing will help expand gross margins, it says; following pandemic-mandated shutdowns, "manufacturing facilities will resume pre-COVID-19 utilization rates during the September quarter."

It's got a $22 price target, implying 16% upside.

Street analysts are Bullish on the whole, as are Seeking Alpha authors. It has a Quant Rating of Neutral.