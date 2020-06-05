Mid-Con completes recapitalization; Chairman/CEO Olmstead resigns
- Mid-Con Energy Partners (MCEP +34.4%) after announcing a strategic recapitalization with its preferred equity holders, providing for the conversion of preferred units into common units at an average conversion price of $3.12/unit.
- The company's new borrowing base is set at $64M after the closing of its spring redetermination.
- Mid-Con also says Randy Olmstead has resigned as CEO and Chairman; no explanation is provided.
- Olmstead has served as CEO, President, CFO and Chairman of Mid-Con's predecessor companies since its original incorporation in 1986.