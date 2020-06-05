Oppenheimer is out with a very bullish stance on Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) ahead of the athletic apparel company's earnings report next week as the firm shows little fear over the sizzling 90-day rally.

"While the valuation at which LULU now trades might be a bit stretched near-term, we are hard-pressed to envision a better positioned consumer enterprise coming out of the COVID-19 crisis," notes Oppenheimer.

The firm reiterates that Lululemon sells high-quality, premium athletic and leisure clothing utilizing a still-growing, but already robust omni-channel infrastructure. There is also a reminder that the brand remains underpenetrated in men's and most markets, including China and Europe.

Oppenheimer's new 12-month to 18-month price target on Outperform-rated Lululemon is $370 vs. the average sell-side PT of $244.44. The new PT reps 17% upside potential for shares and is well-above the all-time high of $324.70.