"The biggest payroll surprise in history, by a gigantic margin, likely is due to a wave of hidden rehiring," says Ian Shepherdson, now hanging his hat at Pantheon Macroeconomic. It's a "mystery," he says, as to why the ADP report didn't pick this up, and why continuing jobless claims rose from April to May. "One possibility is that many people let go during the lockdowns didn’t make a recorded unemployment claim, either because they thought they would not qualify, or because their filing was caught up in backlogs."

In any case, a lot of folks questioning why stocks have continued to climb despite apparent weak data now have at least a partial answer.

The S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) is ahead 2% in early action.