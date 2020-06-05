Genius Brands (NASDAQ:GNUS) more than tripled in the past week, only to plummet by 27% in the first few minutes of trading Friday after Hindenburg Research questions the valuation and its business prospects. Hindenburg is short the stock.

The stock should fall to $1.50 in a month, the short-seller expects, pointing to the co. management's view that shares are worth $0.35-$1.20 given recent financings, and that where it was currently trading, would mean it's priced at 1,201x its annualized revenue.

The research outfit also notes that there has been no indication that the co.'s show has been renewed for another season on the Nick Jr. network and that it airs much less frequently now.