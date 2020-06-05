Through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, Diana Shipping (DSX) has entered into a time charter contract with Uniper Global Commodities SE, Düsseldorf, for one of its Ice Class Panamax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Atalandi at the gross charter rate of $9,300 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period of minimum 13 months to maximum 16 months and is anticipated to generate ~$3.63M of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period.

The new charter period to commence on June 9, 2020.