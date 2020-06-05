Denbury Resources (DNR +19.2% ) says it will change its compensation structure and performance metrics, citing economic and market uncertainty in oil and gas industry.

President and CEO Christian Kendall will reduce 2020 target variable compensation by 35% from 2019 levels and cut his 2020 annualized base salary by 20%, CFO Mark Allen will lower his variable compensation by 20%, and Chairman John Dielwart will reduce his 2020 chairman retainer by 20%.

Also, variable compensation of 21 executives and certain senior managers will be prepaid with an obligation to repay up to 100% of the compensation if certain conditions are not satisfied.