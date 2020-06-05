Wedbush has raised its price target on Apple (AAPL +1.3% ), pointing to Services as the spur behind a potentially even bigger bull case.

It's boosted its target to $375 from $350, amid easing headwinds. That target now implies 15% upside.

But with a second-half macro "snapback" ahead, a bull case for $425 is within sight, the firm says, and by the end of 2021, "Apple has potential to be the first $2T valuation given the 5G tailwinds and services momentum potential over the coming years."

Shares have ticked up to their all-time high today.

While Wall Street Analysts and Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish on Apple, it has a Quant Rating of Very Bullish.