Downdetector is detecting problems at many online brokerages, including Robinhood (server connection), Bank of America's (BAC +5.0% ) Merrill Lynch (log-in), E*Trade (ETFC +4.9% ) (log-in, website), TD Ameritrade (AMTD +6.7% ) (log-in, website), Vanguard (log-in, website), and Fidelity Investments (Website, log-in).

The glitches come as stocks surge after a better-than-expected May jobs report. The S&P 500 rises 2.3% on volume of 1.02B shares at 10:06 AM; Nasdaq gains 1.6% on trading of 1.45M shares at 10:05 AM; the Dow climbs 2.7% on trading of 98.4M shares at 10:05.