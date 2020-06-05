Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE +14.6% ) is up in early trade on the heels of its announcement of positive preclinical data on STI-4398 (COVIDTRAP).

STI-4398, an ACE2 (angiotensin-converting enzyme 2)-Fc fusion protein, binds to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. Results from an in vitro assay showed that it "completely inhibited" the ability of the coronavirus to infect VERO/E6 cells (cell culture) at a low concentration.

The company intends to advance the candidate as both a treatment and preventative therapy for COVID-19.

Last month, it announced that another COVID-19 candidate, STI-1499, a neutralizing antibody, completely inhibited SARS-CoV-2 infection in an in vitro experiment at low concentration.