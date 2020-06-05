Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG +21.9% ) reported Q1 revenue increase of 9.8% Y/Y to $34.5M, due to higher revenues earned on Lena River following its delivery to its multi-year contract with Yamal in July 2019.

Adj. net income increased 317.6% Y/Y to $7.1M, mainly due to increased voyage revenues and decreased finance costs.

Fleet Utilization declined 100 bps to 99%.

TCE rate increased to $61,484 from $57,113.

Adj. EBITDA margin declined 81 bps to 68.3%.

As of June 4, 2020, the Partnership’s contracted revenue backlog estimate was $1.21B, with an average remaining contract term of 8.3 years.

Average number of vessels in the period remained flat at 6.

Vessel operating expenses of $7.6M increased 10.1% Y/Y; equivalent to daily rate of $13,872.

Generated net cash from operating activities of $18.7M, increase of 103.3% Y/Y.

As of March 31, 2020, total cash of $70.1M, outstanding indebtedness under the $675M, credit facility amounted to $651M.

