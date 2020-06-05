TPT Global Tech (OTCPK:TPTW -5.9% ) announces acquisition of a majority stake in San Diego based manufacturing company The Fitness Container, LL (dba "Aire Fitness" www.airefitness.com).

TPT Global will pay in 500k shares of common stock, vesting after the common stock reaches at least a $1.00/share closing price, a $500k promissory note and a 10% of gross profit royalty from sales of drive through lab operations for the first year.

Aire Fitness, is a California LLC founded in 2014 focused on custom designing, manufacturing, and selling high-end turnkey outdoor fitness studios

In the new company, TPTW will own 75%, will operate under TPTW's Medical division "TPT MedTech" www.tptmedtech.com. YTD 2020 through April, Aire Fitness generated $102k in revenues with ~$60k of net income.