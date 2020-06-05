SYNNEX (SNX +5.4% ) reached an agreement with Lubrizol to distribute its innovative powder thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) suitable for 3D printing for end-use applications that require skin contact.

It is the only TPU certified for use on the HP Jet Fusion 4200 series 3D printing solution, for which SNX is the sole distributor in U.S. and Canada.

On the collaboration, a company executive said that "We strongly believe in the benefits of TPU to create innovative and lightweight parts, and our partnership is helping customers around the globe to make it a reality"

Press Release