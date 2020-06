Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ:LK) is up 49.90% to $6.07 on volume of over 82M shares in less than an hour. Shares of Luckin traded as high as $6.79 vs. the low of $1.33 just a few weeks ago. Of course, it's all relative as the chart below shows.

There isn't anything new to report on Luckin other than a healthy dose of investors thinking the company can skirt around a Nasdaq delisting and survive in some form. If you know about any magic beans with Luckin, add your thoughts in the comments.