Jobs report data collection also impacted by COVID-19

Here's something to consider when poring through the Labor Department's jobs report, the coronavirus is also affecting the collection of data, writes Advisor Perspectives' Jill Mislinski.

The employment situation summary, as it's formally called, is comprised of two surveys — the establishment survey, which gauges nonfarm employment, hours, and earnings by industry; and the household survey, which measures labor force status, including unemployment, by demographic characteristics.

The data collection rate for the establishment survey in May was 69%, just below collection rights prior to the pandemic.

However, the household survey response rate of 67% was 15 percentage points lower than in the months before the pandemic.

There also appears to have been some misclassification in the household survey; interviewers were instructed to classify employed persons absent from work due to coronavirus-related business closures as unemployed on temporary layoff.

"However, it is apparent that not all such workers were so classified," Mislinski writes, adding that the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Census Bureau are investigating why the misclassification is occurring.

"If the workers who were recorded as employed but absent from work due to “other reasons” (over and above the number absent for other reasons in a typical May) had been classified as unemployed on temporary layoff, the overall unemployment rate would have been about 3 pp higher than reported (on a not seasonally adjusted basis)," she writes.

That would have brought the overall unemployment rate to 16.3%. It may not be comparable to April's 14.7% rate since Mislinski doesn't estimate the effect of any misclassification for that month.