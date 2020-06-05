Core One Labs (OTCQX:CLABF +18.2% ) announces non-binding letter of intent to acquire Rejuva and 25% stake in Shahcor.

Rejuva and Shahcor are privately-held companies which operate walk-in medical clinics in Vancouver, and maintain a database of over 200,000 patients.

The Company is expected to issue 23M post-consolidation shares to the existing shareholders of Rejuva, and make a one-time cash payment of $0.4M and issue 5.6M post-consolidation shares to Shahcor shareholders.

The shareholders of Shahcor will also be eligible to receive a one-time contingent payment of $1M

The Company also announces a non-brokered private placement of up to 42.1M pre-Consolidation units at $0.095 for gross proceeds of up to $4M

The Company anticipates utilizing the proceeds for the evaluation of the Transaction, and other potential strategic acquisitions, and for general working capital purposes.