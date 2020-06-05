Gold futures tumble to two-month lows as the U.S. labor market unexpectedly rebounded in May, raising the appetite for riskier assets.
Comex August gold (XAUUSD:CUR) -2.5% at $1,683.50/oz., and a settlement around the current level would be the lowest for a most-active contract since April 3; also, July silver (XAGUSD:CUR) -2.9% to $17.54/oz.
Gold miners are a notable decliner in an otherwise roaring stock market: GOLD -3.9%, NEM -3.5%, KGC -2.5%, AUY -4.3%, IAG -3.4%, EGO -2.7%, AG -5%, EXK -3.8%, PAAS -4.8%, WPM -3.1%.
ETFs: GLD, SLV, GDX, GDXJ, NUGT, JNUG, IAU, GGN, DUST, SIL, USLV, PHYS, PSLV, AGQ