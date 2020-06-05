Gold futures tumble to two-month lows as the U.S. labor market unexpectedly rebounded in May, raising the appetite for riskier assets.

Comex August gold (XAUUSD:CUR) -2.5% at $1,683.50/oz., and a settlement around the current level would be the lowest for a most-active contract since April 3; also, July silver (XAGUSD:CUR) -2.9% to $17.54/oz.

Gold miners are a notable decliner in an otherwise roaring stock market: GOLD -3.9% , NEM -3.5% , KGC -2.5% , AUY -4.3% , IAG -3.4% , EGO -2.7% , AG -5% , EXK -3.8% , PAAS -4.8% , WPM -3.1% .

ETFs: GLD, SLV, GDX, GDXJ, NUGT, JNUG, IAU, GGN, DUST, SIL, USLV, PHYS, PSLV, AGQ