Wedbush stays bullish on DocuSign (DOCU +2.8% ) after the company's strong Q1 earnings report.

"The company absolutely crushed the Street's Billings expectations by roughly 20%, putting up staggering growth of 59% YoY," says analyst Dan Ives.

Ives thinks that it is clear that the DOCU value proposition around its core e-signature solution in the COVID-19 environment is resonating with enterprises of all shapes and sizes as the WFH trend appears here to stay for the foreseeable future.

He sees the new normal and heavy remote workforce on the horizon likely for the next 6 to 12 months at least, in what will provide DocuSign a strong backdrop.

Wedbush keeps an Outperform rating on DocuSign and price target of $165.