Petrobras readies sale of minority stakes in five power plants
Jun. 05, 2020 10:43 AM ETPetróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (PBR)PBRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Petrobras (PBR +6.1%) says it has started the process of selling off stakes in five power plants in Brazil as part of its program of divesting non-core assets.
- Petrobras seeks to sell 20%-40% stakes in the power plants located in four states, ranging from natural gas to hydroelectric, with a total installed capacity of nearly 700 MW.
- The company wants to raise money to pay down its debt and focus its investment and development efforts on the pre-salt area offshore Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo states.