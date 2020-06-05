Shopping center REIT CBL & Associates (NYSE:CBL) says its ability to continue to operate as a "going concern" for the next year is in "substantial doubt" after it skipped an interest payment because many of its tenants aren't paying rent.

Hired Weil, Gotshal & Manges and Moelis & Co. to assist in exploring alternatives to reduce overall leverage and interest expense and to extend the maturity of its debt.

The advisers recently started talks with advisers to certain holders of its notes and the credit committee of its senior secured credit facility.

CBL, which is now essentially a penny stock, rises 11% after falling 21% from May 29 to June 4.

CBL said most of its tenants requested rent relief. It has received ~27% of billed cash rents for April and estimates the collection rate for May at 25%-30%.

Expects that as many as eight JCPenney stores in its portfolio may close, comprising $2.1M of gross annual rent.

Earlier this week, CBL said it missed a $11.8M interest payment due on June 1.