Quanex Building Products (NX +15.1% ) reported Q2 revenue decline of 14% Y/Y to $187.5M, reflecting softer demand in April related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sales by segments: NA Fenestration $108.59M (-5.9% Y/Y); EU Fenestration $29.2M (-29.9% Y/Y); and NA Cabinet Components $50.66M (-19.4% Y/Y).

Q2 Gross margin declined by 133 bps to 20.1%.

Q2 Operating income was $8.89M, compared to operating loss of $19.36M a year ago.

Q2 Adj. EBITDA was $21.81M (-6.6% Y/Y); and margin improved by 93 bps to 11.6%.

Cash provided by operating activities YTD expanded to $2.47M, compared to $143k a year ago. Free cash flow was negative $13.84M.

Company repurchased 149,937 shares for ~$2.1M at an average price of $13.70/share during the quarter. Company has now ~$11.7M remaining under the existing share repurchase authorization.

Company had previously disclosed, due to the uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic, they withdrew guidance for 2020 and borrowed against revolving credit facility.

