Papua New Guinea's mining regulator says it will bring criminal proceedings against a Barrick Gold (GOLD -4.9% ) joint venture over what it says was an attempt to illegally export $13M in silver and gold to Australia.

PNG's Mineral Resources Authority says it received paperwork from the Barrick Niugini joint venture earlier this week seeking clearance to export silver and gold worth $13M to the Perth Mint, but the MRA says the JV is prohibited from processing or exporting gold following the government's refusal to extend its mining lease in April.

The JV between Barrick and China's Zijin Mining (OTCPK:ZIJMF) says it has always complied with its legal obligations regarding gold exports.