Malaria drug shows no COVID-19 benefit - Oxford study

Preliminary results from an Oxford University-led study, RECOVERY, evaluating a range of medicines, including malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, in hospitalized COVID-19 patients failed to show a benefit from the malaria med compared to standard-of-care treatment.

Based on a review of results by the independent Data Monitoring Committee, hydroxychloroquine showed no incremental benefit in 28-day mortality, duration of hospital stay or other outcomes.

As a result, enrollment will be terminated in this treatment arm.

The disappointing results are the second blow this week to hopes that the malaria med could help during the pandemic considering the millions of doses available. A study just published in the New England Journal of Medicine showed no benefit in people at moderate-to-high risk of exposure.