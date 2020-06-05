Trump urges end to lockdowns, signs PPP adjustment bill

President Trump said he "wants blanket lockdowns to end" in a news conference held at the White House after the release of the better-than-expected May jobs report.

Says we'll "stomp out" any virus flare-up as they occur.

"We've made a big step in our comeback," Trump said.

He points out that the employment situation improved even though "very few" U.S. states are fully open.

At the end of the briefing, Trump signs legislation to adjust the Paycheck Protection Program to help restaurants, hotels, and other businesses that were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Update at 11:22 AM ET: Trump says he still wants a payroll tax cut and will seek additional stimulus measures. "We'll be doing things for restaurants and various pieces of the entertainment industry" which may have "something to do with" tax incentives.

Briefing ends.