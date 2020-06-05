HC2 Holdings (NYSE:HCHC) is up 4.9% after some significant insider activity in the shares was disclosed.

Chairman Avram Glazer bought more than $1.7M worth over a number of purchases in the past few weeks - including sizable purchases this week on Tuesday (300,000 shares at average price of $2.917) and Wednesday (162,000 shares at average price of $2.9721).

The purchases leave Glazer with direct beneficial ownership of 3,190,634 shares.

Meanwhile, Chief Legal Officer/Secretary Joseph Ferraro disclosed sales of 40,000 shares this week, leaving him with 89,827 shares. He drew proceeds from the sales of $117,584.