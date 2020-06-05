AngloGold Ashanti (AU -7.8% ) reports Q1 adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was $434M vs. $288M in the prior-year quarter and revenues rose to $905M from $745M a year ago.

AngloGold says Q1 production totaled 716K oz., supported by strong performances from Kibali, Geita and Iduapriem, with the COVID-19 impact to production limited to 11K oz. due to early management intervention and portfolio diversification.

The company says adjusted net debt fell to $1.6B in Q1 from $1.78B in the prior-year period; liquidity at the end of Q1 was $2B.

All its mines are now operating normally, other than the Mponeng mine in South Africa, which is operating at 50% capacity in line with current government regulations.

AngloGold also says sale processes for its South African portfolio and Sadiola are making steady progress, and it decided to retain Cerro Vanguardia.