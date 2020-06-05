Raymond James thinks the rally in American Airlines (AAL +19.6% ) may be too much too soon as it downgrades the airline stock to an Underperform rating from Market Perform.

Analyst Savanthi Sythuot: "The news flow is likely to remain favorable as demand continues to recover into the summer and before focus shifts to 4Q risks. However, taking into consideration the additional debt during the current crisis, we view AAL as priced close to perfection, which potentially invites an equity issuance to address the highly levered balance sheet."