UBS lowers its 2020 gross gaming revenue forecast for Macau to -44% from a prior estimate of -31%.

"We are lowering gross gaming revenue estimates on slower visitor recovery in Macau, as we expect a partial resumption of the Individual Visit Scheme from June/July in Guangdong, later than our May expectation earlier. Guangdong, Macau, and Hong Kong have discussed allowing cross-border travels with mutually recognized health-monitoring measures, so the potential convenience of that would be a positive for Macau gaming, though timing is unclear," updates analyst Robyn Farley.

Farley believes initial GGR recovery in Macau will be driven by pent-up gaming demand and limited international travel for Chinese tourists, given continuation of safety concerns and lack of vaccine against COVID-19.

On the positive side, Farley sees lower liquidity risk with Macau operators compared to a few months ago, given sufficient cash levels and undrawn borrowing capacity.

Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF), Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY). MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO), Studio City International (NYSE:MSC).

