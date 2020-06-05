Tribune Publishing (TPCO +3.5% ) reported an increase of 11.5% Y/Y for Q1 overall revenues to $216.5M.

Advertising revenues decreased 20.6% Y/Y due to decreases in all revenue categories.

Circulation revenues decreased $2.9M Y/Y; Home delivery decreased $4.4M Y/Y and single copy decreased $1.1M Y/Y; were partially offset by an increase of $2.6M in digital subscription revenue.

Digital-only subscribers increased 30.7% Y/Y to 370K and related revenue was up 42.4% Y/Y.

Operating expenses increased about 10.6%; excluding the impairment charge driven by COVID-19, expenses decreased 9.7% and reflect the Company's ongoing disciplined cost management.

Adj. EBITDA declined 37.6% Y/Y to $13.3M, beating previous guidance of $12-13M.

As of March 29, 2020, Capex totaled $3.5M, cash balance was $48.8M, which does not include $37.3M of restricted cash reflected in long-term assets.

Q2 Outlook: Expects total revenues of $172-175M and Adj. EBITDA of $10.5-12M.

2020 Outlook: The Company is not providing full year 2020 guidance due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Previously: Tribune Publishing Company beats on revenue (June 5)