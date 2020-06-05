Financial stocks follow Treasury yields up after a jobs came in surprisingly strong in May, reflecting the reversal of some temporary layoffs.
10-year Treasury yield spikes 11 basis points to 0.94% and 2-year yield increases 2 bps to 0.22%, bringing the spread to 0.72.
Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) climbs 4.7% and the Nasdaq KBW Bank Index (BKX) jumps 6.3%.
Banks with strong consumer units lead the pack — Bank of America (BAC +6.5%), Citigroup (C +7.8%), Wells Fargo (WFC +5.3%).
Credit card issuers also soar — Discover Financial (DFS +11.9%), Synchrony Financial (SYF +10.7%), Alliance Data Systems (ADS +12.9%).
Mortgage REITs also surge — New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT +18.0%), Western Asset Mortgage (WMC +29.4%), Invesco Mortgage (IVR +33.0%), Arlington Asset (AI +17.3%).