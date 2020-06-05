Financial stocks follow Treasury yields up after a jobs came in surprisingly strong in May, reflecting the reversal of some temporary layoffs.

10-year Treasury yield spikes 11 basis points to 0.94% and 2-year yield increases 2 bps to 0.22%, bringing the spread to 0.72.

Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) climbs 4.7% and the Nasdaq KBW Bank Index (BKX) jumps 6.3% .

Banks with strong consumer units lead the pack — Bank of America (BAC +6.5% ), Citigroup (C +7.8% ), Wells Fargo (WFC +5.3% ).

Credit card issuers also soar — Discover Financial (DFS +11.9% ), Synchrony Financial (SYF +10.7% ), Alliance Data Systems (ADS +12.9% ).