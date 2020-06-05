Bloomberg suggests Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) take a much large stake in Costco (COST +0.5% ).

While conceding that Costco might not fall into Buffett's valuation sweet spot, the retailer is seen lining up in many other ways and has been outperforming Berkshire.

"Costco has proven during this crisis that it has a durable brand and a wide competitive moat, two of the key attributes Buffett looks for. More than 90 percent of Costco's U.S. club members renew, and globally the rate is nearly as high at 88 percent. Those warehouse memberships are a predictable source of cash flow, almost akin to Berkshire’s insurance float that Buffett uses to invest. While the majority of Costco’s 787 warehouse clubs are in the U.S. and Canada, it does have locations in Mexico, the U.K., Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Australia. It’s also expanding in China, offering Buffett exposure to the country’s growing middle class."

Berkshire already holds ~1% stake in Costco.