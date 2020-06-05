Hexcel (HXL +6.4% ) jumps to its highest since mid-March after BMO upgrades shares to Outperform from Market Perform with a $55 price target, up from $45.

BMO's John McNulty sees improving signs for the intermediate- to long-term alongside the ramp-up for the 737 MAX, even though the company's near-term earnings will be "abysmal" with significant production cuts in aerospace compounded by inventory destocking that cannot be offset quickly enough with cost cutting.

HXL's average Wall Street analyst rating is Neutral, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bullish and its Quant Rating is Very Bearish.