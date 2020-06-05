PG&E (PCG +2.4% ) heads into a third and final day of court fights today, with the potential for a last-minute protest from fire victims to upend its plan to raise $9B in fresh capital to get out of bankruptcy.

If the bankruptcy judge who will rule on PG&E's Chapter 11 exit grants demands for an examiner to probe the voting process, the "overhang" of investor concern about what an examiner might do would complicate PG&E's bankruptcy exit financing, a company lawyer warned yesterday.

The call for an examiner comes from a splinter group of fire victims that says tens of millions of victims were left out of the polling process on PG&E's Chapter 11 plan, and an examiner needs to conduct an investigation to figure out why.