Discovery (DISCA +7.3% ) is reportedly getting closer to a deal for the TV unit of New Zealand's MediaWorks.

The NZ Herald says the sale of the unit including TV3 is nearing completion, and Discovery has been active in the local market (last year buying Top TV, which operates Choice and HGTV in NZ).

That follows news that MediaWorks would be cutting jobs due to COVID-19, but only in radio and sales departments, suggesting the TV unit was being left alone for sale.

MediaWorks is owned by Oaktree Capital Management.