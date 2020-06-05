The Illinois Commerce Commission yesterday rejected a request by environmental groups to delay a decision on Energy Transfer's (ET +4.9% ) Dakota Access Pipeline expansion due to COVID-19.

The state regulator must rule on Energy Transfer's application to increase capacity on its 570K bbl/day crude oil pipeline by adding a series of pumping stations.

Energy Transfer had argued the pandemic's impact on oil demand would be short-lived and not reduce the future need for the pumping facilities, which are expected to enter service in late 2021.

Flows on the pipeline, which runs from North Dakota to Illinois, likely will rise to 750K bbl/day under the plan, an Energy Transfer executive told investors last month, lower than an initial proposal of ~1M bbl/day.