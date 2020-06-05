Kalytera Therapeutics (OTC:KALTF +70.3% ) says R-107 readily converts in vivo into its active payload R-100, which accumulates and provides for a sustained release of nitric oxide into lung tissues.

Results from pharmacokinetic study, demonstrated a rapid buildup of the prodrug R-107, with peak plasma concentrations (Cmax) reached after 5 and 8 minutes (Tmax) in male and female rat models, respectively.

Conversion of R-107 to R-100 was extremely rapid, attaining peak plasma concentration only 15 minutes after the dosing.