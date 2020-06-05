Comscore (SCOR +7.0% ) May 2020 data indicated an improvement in consumer interest across several travel categories thereby leading to a recovery in airline, hotel & vacation rental and online travel agent sites.

Comscore Media Metrix data showed travel sites visit in the five-week period between March 23 and April 26 were down ~70% compared to early February. However, average weekly visits in May for vacation rental and budget hotel site indices improved M/M by 40 points and 18 points, respectively. Major hotel chains collectively inched three points higher.

Time spent on airline sites exceeded 13 minutes per visitor, an increase from the week of Feb 3.

Terming the pandemic worst than 9/11 and 2008 recession combined, data from Comscore digital commerce measurement indicated overall desktop spending in the travel category in April down 77% Y/Y.

