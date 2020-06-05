Rayonier, paper stocks downgraded at RBC on weaker pulp outlook
- Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM +3%) trades higher despite an RBC Capital downgrade to Sector Perform from Outperform with a $3 price target, as the firm forecasts short-term weakness in pulp prices.
- RBC's Paul Quinn also expects producers will take increasing discounts to list pricing, based on a weakening demand outlook, pulp inventories that likely are higher than suggested by recent statistics, and increasing pushback on price increases.
- Lowering his 2020 and 2021 estimates for Northern bleached softwood kraft and fluff pulp, Quinn also downgrades Canfor Pulp (OTC:CFPUF), Domtar (UFS +4.9%), Mercer International (MERC -7.3%) and Resolute Forest Products (RFP +3.9%) to Sector Perform from Outperform.
- RYAM's average Wall Street analyst rating is Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.