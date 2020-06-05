Rayonier, paper stocks downgraded at RBC on weaker pulp outlook

  • Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM +3%) trades higher despite an RBC Capital downgrade to Sector Perform from Outperform with a $3 price target, as the firm forecasts short-term weakness in pulp prices.
  • RBC's Paul Quinn also expects producers will take increasing discounts to list pricing, based on a weakening demand outlook, pulp inventories that likely are higher than suggested by recent statistics, and increasing pushback on price increases.
  • Lowering his 2020 and 2021 estimates for Northern bleached softwood kraft and fluff pulp, Quinn also downgrades Canfor Pulp (OTC:CFPUF), Domtar (UFS +4.9%), Mercer International (MERC -7.3%) and Resolute Forest Products (RFP +3.9%) to Sector Perform from Outperform.
  • RYAM's average Wall Street analyst rating is Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.