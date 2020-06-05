U.S. active drilling rigs fall to another historic low, down 17 to 284, according to the latest weekly report from Baker Hughes.

U.S. oil rigs slid 16 to 206 for a 12th straight weekly decline, while gas rigs lost 1 to 76 and 2 rigs remain classified as miscellaneous.

Rigs targeting oil in the Permian Basin slipped by 7 to 141, and the count in the Eagle Ford fell by 9 to 12.

WTI July crude oil +4.9% to $39.24/bbl following today's surprise U.S. jobs data and anticipation for a coming OPEC+ meeting.

ETFs: USO, UNG, UGAZ, UCO, DGAZ, BNO, SCO, BOIL, USL, DBO, USOI, KOLD, UNL, NRGU, OILK, OLEM, OILX