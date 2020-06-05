Seeking Alpha
U.S. oil rigs hit new low in 12th straight weekly drop

SA News Editor

U.S. active drilling rigs fall to another historic low, down 17 to 284, according to the latest weekly report from Baker Hughes.

U.S. oil rigs slid 16 to 206 for a 12th straight weekly decline, while gas rigs lost 1 to 76 and 2 rigs remain classified as miscellaneous.

Rigs targeting oil in the Permian Basin slipped by 7 to 141, and the count in the Eagle Ford fell by 9 to 12.

WTI July crude oil +4.9% to $39.24/bbl following today's surprise U.S. jobs data and anticipation for a coming OPEC+ meeting.

