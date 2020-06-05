After receiving feedback from shareholders, Mack-Cali Realty (CLI +6.7% ) rejiggers its slate of board nominees and trims the board to eight directors from 11.

CEO Michael DeMarco, Alan S. Bernikow, and Irvin Reid, each an incumbent Mack-Cali director, won't seek re-election. DeMarco will remain the CEO.

Of the new slate, only three — Lisa Myers, Laura Pomerantz, and Rebecca Robertson — have previously served on the board and each have been elected in the last four years.

The change is "reflective of shareholders' desire for continued and accelerated Board refreshment," Myers said.

The REIT has been battling with Bow Street, which has nominated eight candidates for Mack-Cali's board.

