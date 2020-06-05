State attorneys general who are probing Google (GOOG, GOOGL) are leaning toward the idea of breaking up the company's advertising technology business, CNBC reports.

That comes after widespread reports that Google is facing lawsuits from both the states and the federal government within the next few months.

For now, those suits remain on separate tracks, CNBC says, and they cover not only ad tech but also the company's Android business.

And the states could yet push for business restrictions through a consent decree on ad tech, but for now notably are pushing to break up the unit - which would be a challenge considering its integration into Google as a whole, and with its key deals (for DoubleClick and AdMob) many years in the rear-view mirror.