Nasdaq hits record high as jobs report buoys spirits

Stocks extend their rally after the May jobs report surprised with gains instead of losses, leading the Nasdaq Composite to a record intraday high of 9,842.49.
Nasdaq +2.2%, S&P 500 +2.9%, and the Dow +3.6%.
As investors take on risk, Treasurys sell off; the 10-year yield increases 10 basis points to 0.93%.
And with more people back at work and more businesses reopening, that means more cars on the road. Crude oil jumps 5.4% to $39.43 per barrel.
Gold slides 2.5% to $1,683.50 per ounce.
Among the S&P 500 sectors, energy (+7.8%), industrials (+4.4%) and financials (+4.4%) take the lead, while consumer staples (+1.5%) and communications services (+1.9%) rise the least.
Across the Atlantic moods were just as buoyant, the Stoxx Europe 600 ends the session up 2.5%, the FTSE rose 2.3%, and the DAX finished up 3.4%. They close out the week with the Stoxx 600 up 7.1%, the FTSE up 6.7%, and the DAX up 11%.
The U.S. Dollar Index gains 0.3% to 97.01.