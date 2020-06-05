Nasdaq hits record high as jobs report buoys spirits

Stocks extend their rally after the May jobs report surprised with gains instead of losses, leading the Nasdaq Composite to a record intraday high of 9,842.49.

Nasdaq +2.2% , S&P 500 +2.9% , and the Dow +3.6% .

As investors take on risk, Treasurys sell off; the 10-year yield increases 10 basis points to 0.93%.

And with more people back at work and more businesses reopening, that means more cars on the road. Crude oil jumps 5.4% to $39.43 per barrel.

Gold slides 2.5% to $1,683.50 per ounce.

Among the S&P 500 sectors, energy ( +7.8% ), industrials ( +4.4% ) and financials ( +4.4% ) take the lead, while consumer staples ( +1.5%) and communications services ( +1.9% ) rise the least.

Across the Atlantic moods were just as buoyant, the Stoxx Europe 600 ends the session up 2.5% , the FTSE rose 2.3% , and the DAX finished up 3.4% . They close out the week with the Stoxx 600 up 7.1%, the FTSE up 6.7%, and the DAX up 11%.