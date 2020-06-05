U.S. Bank (USB +6.9% ) commits to rebuilding in Minneapolis after multiple sites were damaged or burned during civil unrest in the city.

The company said it will "break ground as soon as possible so it can continue to support the Lake Street and North Minneapolis areas with banking services and branches."

It will also work to repair other branches and facilities across the country that were damaged.

In addition, the U.S. Bank Foundation will establish a $15M fund to award community grants dedicated to addressing systemic economic and racial inequities in small business, affordable housing and workplace development for people of color across the country.