BP (BP +8.6% ) pledges to work to protect biodiversity in places it operates and develop an action plan to have a net positive impact in areas that have "potential for significant direct impacts on biodiversity."

BP says it will no longer explore or produce new projects inside the boundaries of Unesco World Heritage sites and will not operate any new oil and gas activities inside the boundaries of Strict Nature Reserves or Wilderness Areas as defined by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

BP currently has no operations within the borders of World Heritage Sites or the IUCN categories, but three of its projects are within 1 km.

The company says CEO Bernard Looney and his leadership team will detail emissions reduction plans in its virtual Capital Markets Days on Sept. 14-16