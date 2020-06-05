Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) is up 4.3% today, and has tagged its highest intraday point since January - jumping into today's market rally after its Q2 earnings came in mostly in line.

Valuation is running only a touch higher than its five-year averages: With next-12-month P/E at 13.7 vs. its average of 13.2, and EV/EBITDA at 12.2 vs. an average 10.9 ... but with dividend yields higher these days (forward yield now at 4.2%).

The news resulted in a number of raised targets in Broadcom's mostly bullish analyst corner. JPMorgan raised its price target to $365 from $340, implying 13% upside. The firm notes the diversification of the business has gone well, and it liked free cash flow that came in ahead of its expectations - including appreciating the possibility that a strong Q4 could mean a December dividend increase. Overall, it notes infrastructure-focused companies will outperform in ongoing uncertainty.

And Piper Sandler raised its target to $360 from $300 and named Broadcom its top large-cap pick (on valuation dynamics, looking inexpensive vs. SOX). Data-center and storage markets are likely to stay strong, and the handset business should turn up in October, it says.

Evercore ISI, which rates Broadcom In Line, boosted its target to $315 from $290; it's been doubtful about the software pivot overall, and is concerned that leverage and the current dividend are constraining the ability to pursue aggressive M&A.