PG&E (PCG +5.3% ) is resumed with a Buy rating at a $14 price target by Bank of America, which sees a "cleaner story" for the company after its reorganization and capital raise are completed.

BofA analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith says the main debate around the stock is the "multiple in which PG&E's equity offering of $9B will be established."

"Under conservative assumptions, we calculate shares as offering compelling total return prospects with additional catalyst potential if the backstop agreement were amended to provide better terms," Dumoulin-Smith writes.

PCG's average Wall Street analyst rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.